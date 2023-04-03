NGA Director visits JTF-SD, NSDC

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, right, Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, walks with U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, left, Joint Task Force-Space Defense commander, during a visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 4, 2023. Whitworth received JTF-SD and National Space Defense Center mission briefings, specifically on the areas of Intelligence Community and Department of Defense connection. Through the partnering of the DoD, IC and National Reconnaissance Office in the National Space Defense Center, JTF-SD brings to bear the full force of the U.S. Government and synchronizes space superiority planning and operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

Date Taken: 04.04.2023
Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US