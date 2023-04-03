Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NGA Director visits JTF-SD, NSDC [Image 2 of 3]

    NGA Director visits JTF-SD, NSDC

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, center, Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, shakes hands with U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeramey Conley, left, Joint Task Force-Space Defense command senior enlisted leader, during a visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 4, 2023. Whitworth received JTF-SD and National Space Defense Center mission briefings, specifically on the areas of Intelligence Community and Department of Defense connection. Through the partnering of the DoD, IC and National Reconnaissance Office in the National Space Defense Center, JTF-SD brings to bear the full force of the U.S. Government and synchronizes space superiority planning and operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

