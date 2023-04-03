Retired U.S. Army Col. Greg Gadson speaks during a leader and professional development session at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 6, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 14:13
|Photo ID:
|7726226
|VIRIN:
|230406-D-PM193-1129
|Resolution:
|7651x5101
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired U.S. Army Col. Greg Gadson Speaks at Leader and Professional Development Session [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT