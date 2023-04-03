Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired U.S. Army Col. Greg Gadson Speaks at Leader and Professional Development Session [Image 2 of 7]

    Retired U.S. Army Col. Greg Gadson Speaks at Leader and Professional Development Session

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Retired U.S. Army Col. Greg Gadson speaks during a leader and professional development session at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 6, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 14:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Ret. Col Greg Gadson
    Leader and Professional Development

