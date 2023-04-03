This is a view of Lake Barkley on the Cumberland River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District manages the natural resources. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 11:09 Photo ID: 7725623 VIRIN: 230322-A-EO110-1020 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 4.47 MB Location: GRAND RIVERS, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partnering with the Planet: Nashville District Celebrates Earth Day [Image 3 of 3], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.