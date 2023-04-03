This is a view of Lake Barkley on the Cumberland River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District manages the natural resources. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 11:09
|Photo ID:
|7725623
|VIRIN:
|230322-A-EO110-1020
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|GRAND RIVERS, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partnering with the Planet: Nashville District Celebrates Earth Day [Image 3 of 3], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT