    Partnering with the Planet: Nashville District Celebrates Earth Day [Image 2 of 3]

    Partnering with the Planet: Nashville District Celebrates Earth Day

    GRAND RIVERS, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    This is a view of Lake Barkley on the Cumberland River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District manages the natural resources. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Corps of Engineers
    Earth Day
    Nashville District
    Corps Lakes
    Lake Barkley
    Public Lands

