(Photo by Capt. Allison Boyd)

Pfc. Espinosa poses with other members of Delta Company, 1 Battalion, 34 Infantry Regiment after being recognized as the Best Squad during Basic Combat Training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 11:02 Photo ID: 7725613 VIRIN: 230330-D-TG881-252 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.81 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230330-D-TG881-252 [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Hileman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.