    230330-D-TG881-145 [Image 1 of 2]

    230330-D-TG881-145

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Pfc. Francois Espinosa poses after his BCT graduation with his family, including his son Sgt. Diaz-Espinosa and Brig. Gen. Kelly, March 24. Pfc. Espinosa joined the Army National Guard at 38, after his son and a team of recruiters in New York City helped him enlist with an age waiver.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Turning of the Tables: Soldier attends his father&rsquo;s BCT graduation

