Pfc. Francois Espinosa poses after his BCT graduation with his family, including his son Sgt. Diaz-Espinosa and Brig. Gen. Kelly, March 24. Pfc. Espinosa joined the Army National Guard at 38, after his son and a team of recruiters in New York City helped him enlist with an age waiver.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 11:02 Photo ID: 7725612 VIRIN: 230330-D-TG881-145 Resolution: 5292x3664 Size: 6.85 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230330-D-TG881-145 [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.