Pfc. Francois Espinosa poses after his BCT graduation with his family, including his son Sgt. Diaz-Espinosa and Brig. Gen. Kelly, March 24. Pfc. Espinosa joined the Army National Guard at 38, after his son and a team of recruiters in New York City helped him enlist with an age waiver.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 11:02
|Photo ID:
|7725612
|VIRIN:
|230330-D-TG881-145
|Resolution:
|5292x3664
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Turning of the Tables: Soldier attends his father’s BCT graduation
