    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Naujy A. Serrano Geigel [Image 1 of 2]

    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Naujy A. Serrano Geigel

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Naujy A. Serrano Geigel, 423d Civil Engineer Squadron NCO in charge of Emergency Management Training, poses for a photo at RAF Alconbury, England, March 21, 2023. This photo is part of a project to highlight female Airmen from across the wing in honor of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 06:16
    Photo ID: 7725182
    VIRIN: 230321-F-VS137-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Naujy A. Serrano Geigel
    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Naujy A. Serrano Geigel

    TAGS

    England
    Women's History Month
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    423d Civil Engineer Squadron

