Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Naujy A. Serrano Geigel

    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Naujy A. Serrano Geigel

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Naujy A. Serrano Geigel, 423d Civil Engineer Squadron NCO in...... read more read more

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.06.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    1. What does Women's history mean to you?

    "Women's history is about gaining knowledge while paying tribute to the women before us that stepped up for change. Rather than striving for equality it is about being seen as the individual entities that we are."

    2.Why is it important that we celebrate Women's history month and it's significance to women around the world?

    "Our history empowers current and future women to push the boundaries. It allows us all women to recognize that anything is possible if they see their minds to it. It bestows courage and self-esteem knowing that we can be like those women that paved the way."

    3.How does women who've achieved great things In the Air Force have an
    impact on your career?

    "The women before me set the example and facilitates my success and recognition. I have dedicated my time in the Air Force to honor the women before me by uplifting those women under me."

    -Staff. Sgt. Naujy A. Serrano Geigel 423d Civil Engineer Squadron NCO in charge of Emergency Management Training

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 06:16
    Story ID: 442120
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Naujy A. Serrano Geigel, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Naujy A. Serrano Geigel
    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Naujy A. Serrano Geigel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    England
    Women's History Month
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    423d Civil Engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT