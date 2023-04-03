U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman, 423d Force Support Squadron Officer in Charge Sustainment Services Flight, poses for a photo at RAF Alconbury, England, March 7, 2023. This photo is part of a project to highlight female Airmen from across the wing in honor of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 04:49
|Photo ID:
|7725112
|VIRIN:
|230317-F-VS137-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month 2023: 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women's History Month 2023: 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT