Women's History Month 2023: 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman, 423d Force Support Squadron Officer in Charge Sustainment Services Flight, poses for a photo at RAF Alconbury, England, March 7, 2023. This photo is part of a project to highlight female Airmen from across the wing in honor of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

