Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month 2023: 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman

    Women's History Month 2023: 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver | U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman, 423d Force Support Squadron Officer in Charge...... read more read more

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.06.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    1. What does Women's history mean to you?

    "To me, women's history means honoring influential women who have not only forged society as we know it, but empowers others to do the same."

    2. Why is it important that we celebrate Women's history month and it's
    significance to women around the world?

    "Celebrating women's history allows girls of all ages to see their value
    in the world, realize what they are capable of, and break through glass
    ceilings."

    3. How does women who've achieved great things In the Air Force have an
    impact on your career?

    "Successful women in the Air Force inspire me to test the boundaries of
    what's possible, introduce new perspectives to evoke positive change, and
    fight for what's right."

    - 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman, 423d Force Support Squadron Officer in Charge Sustainment Services Flight

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 04:49
    Story ID: 442115
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month 2023: 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Women's History Month 2023: 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman
    Women's History Month 2023: 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman
    Women's History Month 2023: 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman
    Women's History Month 2023: 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    England
    Women's History Month
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    423d Force Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT