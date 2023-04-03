1. What does Women's history mean to you?
"To me, women's history means honoring influential women who have not only forged society as we know it, but empowers others to do the same."
2. Why is it important that we celebrate Women's history month and it's
significance to women around the world?
"Celebrating women's history allows girls of all ages to see their value
in the world, realize what they are capable of, and break through glass
ceilings."
3. How does women who've achieved great things In the Air Force have an
impact on your career?
"Successful women in the Air Force inspire me to test the boundaries of
what's possible, introduce new perspectives to evoke positive change, and
fight for what's right."
- 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman, 423d Force Support Squadron Officer in Charge Sustainment Services Flight
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 04:49
|Story ID:
|442115
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month 2023: 2nd Lt. Macen Lantzman, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
