Deployable Intelligence Support Element (DISE) Soldiers from 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade executed expeditionary deployment and intelligence operations as part of the Freedom Shield. By staying ready through tough and realistic training, the DISE enables technical interoperability across Korea’s Army Intelligence enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang)



