    Deployable Intelligence Support Element [Image 5 of 5]

    Deployable Intelligence Support Element

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Deployable Intelligence Support Element (DISE) Soldiers from 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade executed expeditionary deployment and intelligence operations as part of the Freedom Shield. By staying ready through tough and realistic training, the DISE enables technical interoperability across Korea’s Army Intelligence enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang)

    This work, Deployable Intelligence Support Element [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Sarah Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FreedomShield23

