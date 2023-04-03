Navy Commissions Mustang, Chief Warrant Officer Williams

230331-N-BR551-0169 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Mar. 31, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Damali Williams, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), dons her Officer combination for the first time during her Fouled Anchors removed during her Commissioning Ceremony onboard Seabee Chapel, Port Hueneme, Mar. 31, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota Rayburn/Released)

