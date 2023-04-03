Navy Commissions Mustang, Chief Warrant Officer Williams

Courtesy Photo | 230331-N-BR551-0187 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Mar. 31, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer 2...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230331-N-BR551-0187 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Mar. 31, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Damali Williams, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), takes the oath of office during her Fouled Anchors removed during her Commissioning Ceremony onboard Seabee Chapel, Port Hueneme, Mar. 31, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota Rayburn/Released) see less | View Image Page

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (NNS) – Chief Culinary Specialist Damali Williams, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), commissioned to Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CWO3) during a ceremony held onboard Port Hueneme, Mar. 31, 2023.



“Williams has a coin that says, “Mustangs never break their stride,”” said Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC). “That message says a lot about the hard work and dedication that has gotten her to this point.”



Williams, a native of Waynesboro, MS, enlisted in the Navy in Sept. 2006. Her first duty assignment was aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) where she distinguished herself as the Wardroom Supervisor.



“Wardroom Supervisor was a first or second-class job,” said Capt. Melissa Williams, department head, Chief of Naval Operations. “She has been practicing for an increased leadership role even as an E-3.”



CWO3 was commissioned during Women’s History Month.



“As a woman, she’s making history today, and Sailors need to take note of the accomplishments of this remarkable woman,” said Williams.



Chief Warrant Officers are technical managers who fill leadership and management positions that require technical background and skills not attainable through normal development within other officer designators. The term "Mustang" is used in the complimentary sense as slang for an officer who was a prior enlisted Sailor.



“CWO3 was applying for officer programs 16-years ago,” said Williams. “She has kept her head high to accomplish long term goals, even through rejection, discouragement, and opposition.”



The ceremony followed time-honored Navy traditions with the retiring of the Chief Petty Officer cover, pinning of officer rank and the reading of the Silver Dollar Salute by Culinary Specialist 1st Class Ruth Gaillou.



Kimnach said Williams is going to bring methods and discipline to the Wardroom.



“Now it is time for other Sailors to step-up and be the next Chief of the Mess, following in her lead, on the path that she has set,” said Kimnach.



CWO3 addressed the audience while thanking the participants and her mentors.



“Commissioning during Women’s History Month surrounded by these powerful Navy Female Leaders is such an amazing moment,” said CWO3. “I wouldn’t be here today if not for them. They are the ones who encouraged me to never give up.”



William’s husband, Boatswain Mate 1st Class Cleston Williams, said this moment means everything to their family.



“We struggled to reach this point for so many years,” said BM1. “Through disappointed phone calls and sleepless nights, my wife persevered; and to see her accepting this great accomplishment surrounded by those who love her most is a powerful moment.”



Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) is a strategically located Navy installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island.