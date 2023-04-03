BOSS hike reaching goals even in the cold

A view of the Seryeom Waterfall at Chiaksan National Park is captured frozen during one of the Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers Korean National Park ten-hike-bundle explorations Jan. 14. The hikes allowed more than 27 service members, private to lieutenant, the opportunity to stay fit and explore the Korean peninsula through the fall and winter months, by hiking national park mountains.





(Courtesy photo by Spc. Trevin Thurman Eighth Army Band)

