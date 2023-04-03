Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOSS hikes reach goals even in the cold [Image 1 of 2]

    BOSS hikes reach goals even in the cold

    PAENGSEONG-EUP, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.14.2023

    USAG Humphreys

    A view of Baram Falls at Wolchulsan National Park is framed between the tree lines during one of the Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers Korean National Park ten-hike-bundle explorations. The hikes allowed more than 27 service members, private to lieutenant, the opportunity to stay fit and explore the Korean peninsula through the fall and winter months, by hiking national park mountains. (Courtesy photo by Spc. Trevin Thurman, Eighth Army Band)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 23:56
    Location: PAENGSEONG-EUP, 41, KR
    Korea
    South Korea
    Pacific
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

