A view of Baram Falls at Wolchulsan National Park is framed between the tree lines during one of the Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers Korean National Park ten-hike-bundle explorations. The hikes allowed more than 27 service members, private to lieutenant, the opportunity to stay fit and explore the Korean peninsula through the fall and winter months, by hiking national park mountains. (Courtesy photo by Spc. Trevin Thurman, Eighth Army Band)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 23:56 Photo ID: 7724867 VIRIN: 230114-A-A1109-212 Resolution: 2965x2742 Size: 1.84 MB Location: PAENGSEONG-EUP, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BOSS hikes reach goals even in the cold [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.