    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Seaman Ismael Martinez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2023) – U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses the crew during a proclamation signing for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month on the ship’s mess decks, April 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting a flight deck certification with the “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, the “Tophatters” of VFA-14, the “Rough Raiders” of VFA-125, the “Vigilantes” of VFA-151, and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. The ship recently completed an 18-month maintenance availability, receiving extensive restorations and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ismael Martinez)

