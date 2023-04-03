U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, discusses the operations that MCAS Iwakuni’s collocated harbor and airfield enable with U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, the commander of U.S. 7th Fleet, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Akira Saito, The commander in Chief, Self-Defense Fleet, JMSDF, at the harbor at MCAS Iwakuni, March 24, 2023. Thomas and Saito toured MCAS Iwakuni to better understand the capabilities and strategic importance of the air station and discuss how American and Japanese systems can work together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 21:56 Photo ID: 7724755 VIRIN: 230324-M-EU483-1049 Resolution: 7956x5307 Size: 28 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan Maritime Self -Defense Force Vice Adm. Saito and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Thomas visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.