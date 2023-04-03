Japan Maritime Self -Defense Force Vice Adm. Saito and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Thomas visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force leaders discuss future joint operations during a leadership tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 24, 2023. U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, the commander of U.S. 7th Fleet, and JMSDF Vice Adm. Akira Saito, the commander in chief of Self-Defense Fleet, JMSDF, toured MCAS Iwakuni to better understand the capabilities and strategic importance of the air station and discuss how American and Japanese systems can work together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Lance Kell)

