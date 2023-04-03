Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Maritime Self -Defense Force Vice Adm. Saito and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Thomas visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 5 of 7]

    Japan Maritime Self -Defense Force Vice Adm. Saito and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Thomas visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Lance Kell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force leaders discuss future joint operations during a leadership tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 24, 2023. U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, the commander of U.S. 7th Fleet, and JMSDF Vice Adm. Akira Saito, the commander in chief of Self-Defense Fleet, JMSDF, toured MCAS Iwakuni to better understand the capabilities and strategic importance of the air station and discuss how American and Japanese systems can work together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Lance Kell)

    Japan Maritime Self -Defense Force Vice Adm. Saito and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Thomas visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Leadership
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Vice Admiral
    Distinguished Visitors
    Capabilities Tour
    Indo-Pacific Regin

