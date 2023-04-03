Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Modest Beginnings to Army Financial Expert [Image 2 of 2]

    From Modest Beginnings to Army Financial Expert

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander COL. Brian Jacobs presents Mr. Ali K. Seck with the US Army Civilian Service Award on Seck’s last day working at Fort Hamilton on March 31, 2023. Seck was presented the award for exceptional service and performance of duty from April 2021 through April 2023, while assigned as a Budget Analyst at Fort Hamilton. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- USAG Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

