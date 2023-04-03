From Modest Beginnings to Army Financial Expert: A Journey of Transformation and Success

Photo By Mark Getman | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander COL. Brian Jacobs presents Mr. Ali K. Seck...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander COL. Brian Jacobs presents Mr. Ali K. Seck with the US Army Civilian Service Award on Seck’s last day working at Fort Hamilton on March 31, 2023. Seck was presented the award for exceptional service and performance of duty from April 2021 through April 2023, while assigned as a Budget Analyst at Fort Hamilton. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- USAG Fort Hamilton Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

On his last day working at United States Army Garrison, Fort Hamilton, on March 31st, 2023, Mr. Ali K. Seck was presented with the US Army Civilian Service Award by COL. Brian Jacobs, Garrison Commander.



Seck was presented the award for exceptional service and performance of duty from April 2021 through April 2023, while assigned as a Budget Analyst at Fort Hamilton.



As a driven financial civilian professional working for the US Army, Seck has successfully built a life beyond his modest upbringing through the vast opportunities offered Him by the Army.



Born and raised in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Seck joined the military at age 20 in 2007, driven by a desire for a brighter future. He initially aspired to become a warrant officer and fly helicopters, but chose to serve as a Field Artillery Tactical Data Specialist.



Deployed to Afghanistan from June 2009 to May 2010, Seck was stationed with the Second Infantry Division, later transitioning to the Fourth Infantry Division at Fort Caron, Colorado.

He knew that joining the military would eventually allow him to attend college, a primary motivator in his decision to enlist.



Upon completing his service, Seck leveraged the GI Bill to study at Pace University in New York City, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in taxation.



The GI Bill provided Seck with a stipend, enabling him to concentrate on his studies without the need for full-time employment. Seck attributes his success in pursuing his chosen career path without financial constraints or student loans to the support of the Army.



Seck's experience and expertise in various accounting systems, including the General Fund Enterprise Business System (GFEBS) and the Defense Enterprise Accounting and Management System (DEAMS), make him an invaluable asset to the Army.



With his life transformed by the Army's support, Seck shares words of wisdom for the youth in his community. "You have the power to become whatever you aspire to be. There are countless opportunities out there; all you have to do do is to seize them”, Seck said.



Seck's journey serves as an inspiring example of how the Army can foster personal growth and empower individuals to realize their dreams. Seck has been the vivid example of the Army slogan—Be all you can be in the Army.



In fact, Seck is taking advantage another opportunity presented to him by transitioning to a new Financial Management position in Wiesbaden, Germany for three years.