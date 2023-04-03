Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Wing Legal Office [Image 6 of 7]

    355th Wing Legal Office

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Raines, 355th Wing Legal Office non-commissioned officer in charge of adverse action, works on her computer at Davis-Monthan A ir Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2023. Adverse action is one of the many areas in which the legal office provides assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 16:00
    Photo ID: 7724268
    VIRIN: 230404-F-QO903-0114
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Wing Legal Office [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Law
    Legal
    Davis-Monthan
    Airman
    Justice
    Wing Staff

