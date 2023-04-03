Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Raines, 355th Wing Legal Office non-commissioned officer in charge of adverse action, works on her computer at Davis-Monthan A ir Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2023. Adverse action is one of the many areas in which the legal office provides assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7724268
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-QO903-0114
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th Wing Legal Office [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT