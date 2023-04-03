U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stacey Chepren, 355th Wing Law Office superintendent, checks her email at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2023. The legal office provides assistance to eligible personnel and legal counsel to commanders on all matters affecting the installation and the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn) (Photo was altered for security purposes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 16:00 Photo ID: 7724263 VIRIN: 230404-F-QO903-0038 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 2.16 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th Wing Legal Office [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.