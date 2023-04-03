Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping MREs ready to eat [Image 2 of 4]

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron food inspection team and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 109th Medical Detachment Veteran Support Squadron test Meals Ready to Eat for quality and freshness at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 5, 2023. Airmen from the Operational Medical Readiness Flight inspect MREs bi-annualy, ensuring AASAB, Al Jabar, and Cargo City have safe, ready to consume food items while supporting missions throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:44
    VIRIN: 230403-F-IL807-0127
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping MREs ready to eat [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MRE
    386 MDG
    ASAB

