U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron food inspection team and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 109th Medical Detachment Veteran Support Squadron test Meals Ready to Eat for quality and freshness at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 5, 2023. Airmen from the Operational Medical Readiness Flight inspect MREs bi-annualy, ensuring AASAB, Al Jabar, and Cargo City have safe, ready to consume food items while supporting missions throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:44 Photo ID: 7723388 VIRIN: 230403-F-IL807-0126 Resolution: 4388x2059 Size: 1.97 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping MREs ready to eat [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.