768 EABS CE builds safety at AB 101

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Lake (left) and Master Sgt. Samuel Gainey, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, Civil Engineer Flight, shovel cement into a hole to support a light post at AB 101, Niger, April 4, 2023. The newly installed lighting will provide safety around work areas in hours of darkness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Location: AIR BASE 201, NE