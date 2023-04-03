An A-10 Thunderbolt II taxis following its arrival at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2023. As part of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, the aircraft will integrate seamlessly with the Air Warfare Center at Al Dhafra AB, ensuring close air support capabilities are well-represented in exercises and missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 03:30 Photo ID: 7723079 VIRIN: 230331-F-UN299-111 Resolution: 5852x3894 Size: 3.91 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAS aircraft arrive in Middle East [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt SABATINO DIMASCIO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.