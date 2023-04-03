Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAS aircraft arrive in Middle East [Image 2 of 2]

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. SABATINO DIMASCIO 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II taxis following its arrival at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2023. As part of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, the aircraft will integrate seamlessly with the Air Warfare Center at Al Dhafra AB, ensuring close air support capabilities are well-represented in exercises and missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 03:30
    Photo ID: 7723079
    VIRIN: 230331-F-UN299-111
    Resolution: 5852x3894
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAS aircraft arrive in Middle East [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt SABATINO DIMASCIO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    A-10 Warthog
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    aircraft
    deployment

