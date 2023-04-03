The first A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron approaches for landing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2023. The arrival of the 75th EFS and the 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron will provide additional capabilities in close air support within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 03:29 Photo ID: 7723077 VIRIN: 230331-F-UN299-110 Resolution: 5418x3605 Size: 7.13 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAS aircraft arrive in Middle East [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt SABATINO DIMASCIO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.