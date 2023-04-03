Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAS aircraft arrive in Middle East [Image 1 of 2]

    CAS aircraft arrive in Middle East

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. SABATINO DIMASCIO 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The first A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron approaches for landing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2023. The arrival of the 75th EFS and the 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron will provide additional capabilities in close air support within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 03:29
    Photo ID: 7723077
    VIRIN: 230331-F-UN299-110
    Resolution: 5418x3605
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAS aircraft arrive in Middle East [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt SABATINO DIMASCIO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    A-10 Warthog
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    aircraft
    deployment
    ADAB

