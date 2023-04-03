A Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni resident reels a line in at an event held at the harbor at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 11, 2023. The harbor was opened to local fishermen and the MCAS Iwakuni community for a fishing event to promote camaraderie among Japanese and Americans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 02:57 Photo ID: 7723056 VIRIN: 230311-M-HK148-1163 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.39 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Harbor opens for recreational fishing [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.