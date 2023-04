Harbor opens for recreational fishing

Members of the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community and local fisherman participate in fishing public event held for the at the harbor at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 11, 2023. The harbor was opened to local fishermen and the MCAS Iwakuni community for a fishing event to promote camaraderie among Japanese and Americans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 02:56 Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP