U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Quintana, 61st AMU weapons specialist wires a GBU-12 training bomb, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The training bombs were partially built and signed by 56th Fighter Wing honorary commanders during an immersion tour, in which they gained insight into the 56th FW’s mission and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 20:12 Photo ID: 7722747 VIRIN: 230404-F-RL243-1562 Resolution: 5253x2955 Size: 571.66 KB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 61st AMU loads HCC signed training bombs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.