61st AMU loads HCC signed training bombs

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nathan Jones, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons specialist prepares a GBU-12 training bomb for loading, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The training bombs were partially built and signed by 56th Fighter Wing honorary commanders during an immersion tour, in which they gained insight into the 56th FW’s mission and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

