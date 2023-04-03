Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    61st AMU loads HCC signed training bombs [Image 2 of 4]

    61st AMU loads HCC signed training bombs

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nathan Jones, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons specialist prepares a GBU-12 training bomb for loading, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The training bombs were partially built and signed by 56th Fighter Wing honorary commanders during an immersion tour, in which they gained insight into the 56th FW’s mission and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 20:12
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    This work, 61st AMU loads HCC signed training bombs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC

