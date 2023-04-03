Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Marine Safety Detachment Kodiak facility [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Marine Safety Detachment Kodiak facility

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Leanne Lusk, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage, cuts a ribbon during a ceremony held at the new Marine Safety Detachment (MSD) Kodiak facility in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 4, 2023. MSD Kodiak personnel are responsible for regulatory oversight and enforcement of federal vessels, facilities, and environmental regulations and also manage dockside safety programs for one of the largest fishing ports in the United States. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Ian Gray.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 19:55
    Photo ID: 7722695
    VIRIN: 230404-G-TR299-1004
    Resolution: 6654x5037
    Size: 19.48 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Marine Safety Detachment Kodiak facility [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USCG
    ribbon-cutting ceremony
    D17
    MSD Kodiak

