Coast Guard holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Marine Safety Detachment Kodiak facility

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Leanne Lusk, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage, cuts a ribbon during a ceremony held at the new Marine Safety Detachment (MSD) Kodiak facility in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 4, 2023. MSD Kodiak personnel are responsible for regulatory oversight and enforcement of federal vessels, facilities, and environmental regulations and also manage dockside safety programs for one of the largest fishing ports in the United States. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Ian Gray.

