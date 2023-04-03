Coast Guard holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Marine Safety Detachment Kodiak facility

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Leanne Lusk, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage, poses for a photo with Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment (MSD) Kodiak personnel outside of the their new MSD Kodiak facility in Kodiak, Alaska, April 4, 2023. MSD Kodiak personnel communicate and reinforce the importance of personnel safety for over 700 fishing vessels homeported in Kodiak. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Ian Gray.
