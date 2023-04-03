U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Leanne Lusk, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage, poses for a photo with Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment (MSD) Kodiak personnel outside of the their new MSD Kodiak facility in Kodiak, Alaska, April 4, 2023. MSD Kodiak personnel communicate and reinforce the importance of personnel safety for over 700 fishing vessels homeported in Kodiak. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Ian Gray.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 19:57 Photo ID: 7722693 VIRIN: 230404-G-TR299-1003 Resolution: 7740x4692 Size: 20.59 MB Location: KODIAK, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Marine Safety Detachment Kodiak facility [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.