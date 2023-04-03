NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (April 4, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks alongside Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro during a Navy League Luncheon at the 2023 Sea-Air- Space Exposition held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, April 4. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 17:38 Photo ID: 7722525 VIRIN: 230404-N-KB401-1565 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 4.82 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Speaks Alongside SECNAV at 2023 Sea-Air-Space Exposition [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.