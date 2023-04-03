Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Speaks Alongside SECNAV at 2023 Sea-Air-Space Exposition [Image 1 of 3]

    CNO Speaks Alongside SECNAV at 2023 Sea-Air-Space Exposition

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (April 4, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks alongside Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro during a Navy League Luncheon at the 2023 Sea-Air- Space Exposition held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, April 4. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

    This work, CNO Speaks Alongside SECNAV at 2023 Sea-Air-Space Exposition [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    unmanned
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    SECNAV
    Adm. Mike Gilday
    Carlos Del Toro

