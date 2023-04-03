Naval Museum hosts a re-enlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin

Norfolk, Va. (March 24, 2023). EMC(SW) Enrique Servatico, assigned to the Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center, re-enlists aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The brief ceremony was coordinated and hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum, one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, is located next to the battleship in downtown Norfolk and hosts military ceremonies for area commands without cost during the week. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

