    Naval Museum hosts a re-enlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 5 of 6]

    Naval Museum hosts a re-enlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (March 24, 2023). EMC(SW) Enrique Servatico, assigned to the Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center, re-enlists aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The brief ceremony was coordinated and hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum, one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, is located next to the battleship in downtown Norfolk and hosts military ceremonies for area commands without cost during the week. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 14:18
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    TAGS

    Re-enlistment
    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval Safety and Environmental Training Command

