39th Force Support Squadron dining facility teammates gather for a photo in front of the Sultan's Inn at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Incirlik's dining facility was selected as the Hennessy Awards Region 1 winner for 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of the Air Force Services Center)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 12:30
|Photo ID:
|7721849
|VIRIN:
|230403-F-ZZ988-304
|Resolution:
|1008x756
|Size:
|337.94 KB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AB, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Hennessy Awards [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFSVC announces winners of best dining facilities in DAF
