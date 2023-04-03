Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Hennessy Awards [Image 2 of 3]

    2023 Hennessy Awards

    INCIRLIK AB, TURKEY

    04.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    39th Force Support Squadron dining facility teammates gather for a photo in front of the Sultan's Inn at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Incirlik's dining facility was selected as the Hennessy Awards Region 1 winner for 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of the Air Force Services Center)

    This work, 2023 Hennessy Awards [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSVC announces winners of best dining facilities in DAF

    Hennessy Awards
    AFSVC
    DAF Dining
    DAF DFAC

