39th Force Support Squadron dining facility teammates gather for a shift briefing at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Incirlik's dining facility was selected as the Hennessy Awards Region 1 winner for 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of the Air Force Services Center)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 12:32
|Photo ID:
|7721848
|VIRIN:
|230403-F-ZZ988-303
|Resolution:
|709x519
|Size:
|149.95 KB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AB, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Hennessy Awards [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFSVC announces winners of best dining facilities in DAF
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT