A test officer oversees a Soldier wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear test the Advanced Anticonvulsant System, Rafa Midazolam Auto-Injector (Rafa AI) at Camp Bullis, Texas on March 29, 2023. The test was organized by U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Medical Test and Evaluation Activity to conduct a human factors assessment of the effectiveness of the Rafa AI and if the device meets standards set by the Joint Program Executive Office - Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Defense.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.1680
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 12:11
|Photo ID:
|7721844
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-OH119-1062
|Resolution:
|3669x5504
|Size:
|14.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity test a redesigned medical auto-injector at Camp Bullis [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity test a redesigned medical auto-injector at Camp Bullis
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT