A test officer oversees a Soldier wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear test the Advanced Anticonvulsant System, Rafa Midazolam Auto-Injector (Rafa AI) at Camp Bullis, Texas on March 29, 2023. The test was organized by U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Medical Test and Evaluation Activity to conduct a human factors assessment of the effectiveness of the Rafa AI and if the device meets standards set by the Joint Program Executive Office - Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.1680 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 12:11 Photo ID: 7721844 VIRIN: 230329-F-OH119-1062 Resolution: 3669x5504 Size: 14.06 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity test a redesigned medical auto-injector at Camp Bullis [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.