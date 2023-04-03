Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity test a redesigned medical auto-injector at Camp Bullis [Image 3 of 5]

    The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity test a redesigned medical auto-injector at Camp Bullis

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1680

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base San Antonio

    A Soldier wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear test the Advanced Anticonvulsant System, Rafa Midazolam Auto-Injector (Rafa AI) at Camp Bullis, Texas on March 29, 2023. The test was organized by U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Medical Test and Evaluation Activity to conduct a human factors assessment of the effectiveness of the Rafa AI and if the device meets standards set by the Joint Program Executive Office - Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.1680
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 12:11
    Photo ID: 7721843
    VIRIN: 230329-F-OH119-1032
    Resolution: 5851x3901
    Size: 17.39 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity test a redesigned medical auto-injector at Camp Bullis [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity test a redesigned medical auto-injector at Camp Bullis
    The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity test a redesigned medical auto-injector at Camp Bullis
    The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity test a redesigned medical auto-injector at Camp Bullis
    The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity test a redesigned medical auto-injector at Camp Bullis
    The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity test a redesigned medical auto-injector at Camp Bullis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Medical Test and Evaluation Activity test a redesigned medical auto-injector at Camp Bullis

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT