F-22 mission sortie

Maj. Brett Gedman, 301st Fighter Squadron, prepares his F-22A Raptor for an afternoon mission March 24 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 325th Fighter Wing’s Raptor aircraft has been at Eglin since 2018 after Hurricane Michael destroyed the Tyndall AFB facilities. The Raptors will soon depart Eglin for their new home, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

