    F-22 mission sortie [Image 1 of 5]

    F-22 mission sortie

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Austin Letz, 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron, performs last minute checks on his F-22A Raptor before a sortie March 24 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 325th Fighter Wing’s Raptor squadron has been at Eglin since 2018 because Hurricane Michael destroyed their home station, Tyndall AFB. The Raptors will soon depart Eglin for their new home, Langley AFB, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

