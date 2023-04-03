Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Vigorous conducts training underway [Image 3 of 3]

    USCGC Vigorous conducts training underway

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    USCGC Vigorous’ (WMEC 627) boat crew approaches the cutter during a day of small boat training off the coast of Haiti, Mar. 24, 2023. Vigorous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 74. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Ryan A. Waters)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 22:00
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Vigorous conducts training underway [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCGC Vigorous conducts small boat training in the Caribbean
    USCG
    USCGC Vigorous
    CGatSea

