USCGC Vigorous conducts training underway

USCGC Vigorous’ (WMEC 627) boat crew approaches the cutter during a day of small boat training off the coast of Haiti, Mar. 24, 2023. Vigorous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 74. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Ryan A. Waters)

