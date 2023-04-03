Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Vigorous conducts training underway [Image 2 of 3]

    USCGC Vigorous conducts training underway

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    USCGC Vigorous’ (WMEC 627) crew conducts a helicopter in-flight refueling evolution with Helicopter Interdiction Squadron Jacksonville off the coast of Mayport, Florida, Apr. 01, 2023. Vigorous’ crew spent three days hosting members from nine other Coast Guard units to maintain proficiency in shipboard helicopter operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Ryan A. Waters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 22:00
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    TAGS

    USCG
    USCGC Vigorous
    CGatSea

