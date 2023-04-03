USCGC Vigorous conducts training underway

USCGC Vigorous’ (WMEC 627) crew conducts a helicopter in-flight refueling evolution with Helicopter Interdiction Squadron Jacksonville off the coast of Mayport, Florida, Apr. 01, 2023. Vigorous’ crew spent three days hosting members from nine other Coast Guard units to maintain proficiency in shipboard helicopter operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Ryan A. Waters)

