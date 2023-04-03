Army Reserve augmentees who supported Logistics Readiness Center-North during the Freedom Shield 23 exercise pose with LRC-North personnel at Camp Casey, South Korea, March 22. From left: Sgt 1st Class Brian Brown, Transportation non-commissioned officer-in-charge, LRC-North; Staff Sgt. Tamara Toney, Operations NCO augmentee; 1st Lt. Alyssa Pegues, Operations officer augmentee; Sgt. 1st Class Seth Nowland, NCOIC, LRC-North; and Jeffery Schott, acting director, LRC-North. (Photo by Cha, Ye Chu)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 20:30
|Photo ID:
|7720572
|VIRIN:
|230322-A-A4479-542
|Resolution:
|2921x1867
|Size:
|994.24 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Augmentees support 403rd AFSB during Freedom Shield exercise [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Augmentees support 403rd AFSB during Freedom Shield exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT