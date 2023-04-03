Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Augmentees support 403rd AFSB during Freedom Shield exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army Reserve augmentees who supported Headquarters, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, during the Freedom Shield 23 exercise pose for a photo on Hill 303, near Waegwan, South Korea, March 21. (Photo by Capt. Tamara Calixte)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:30
    Photo ID: 7720569
    VIRIN: 230321-A-A4479-354
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC

