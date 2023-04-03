USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Sailors Celebrate 130th Chief Petty Officer Birthday

230401-N-NO250-0002 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2023) Chief Petty Officers assigned to the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) pose for a photo during a celebration marking the 130th U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer anniversary. Lawrence is participating in Carrier Strike Group ONE’s Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training; a premier exercise aimed at improving warfighting skills, increase lethality, and overall tactical proficiency across multiple warfare disciplines (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amy Lee)

