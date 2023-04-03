Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Sailors Celebrate 130th Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.01.2023

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230401-N-NO250-0002 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2023) Chief Petty Officers assigned to the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) pose for a photo during a celebration marking the 130th U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer anniversary. Lawrence is participating in Carrier Strike Group ONE’s Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training; a premier exercise aimed at improving warfighting skills, increase lethality, and overall tactical proficiency across multiple warfare disciplines (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amy Lee)

    CPO
    CPO Birthday
    USS William P. Lawrence
    Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training

